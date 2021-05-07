The Laurens County Public Library is adjusting their business hours and will now be open Monday through Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm and Friday from 9 am to 5 pm. On Saturday the library will be open from 9 am to 1 pm.
The Clinton Public Library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm and Friday from 10 am to 5 pm. The Clinton Public Library will be closed temporarily on Saturdays due to lack of visitors. The Library Board will re-evaluate the Saturday schedule in the next couple of months.
The libraries have resumed some services that were not available due to COVID-19 restrictions. Both libraries are open for browsing. Patrons may print, scan, fax, and use the computers. Curbside checkout service options are also available at both locations.
The Bookmobile will continue to offer Wi-Fi and checkouts at several locations in Laurens County. Patrons will have access to the SC room for genealogy research. Patrons are allowed to use Study Rooms for one hour per day.
Laurens County Public Library System will continue to offer free Wi-Fi and free library card sign-up at both locations and on the website. Patrons with library cards have access to books, DVDs, audiobooks, hotspots, and magazines. Patrons also have access to all digital collections.
For questions about library services, scheduling a curbside pick-up or bookmobile schedule, visit www.lcpl.org or call the library at 864-681-7323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.