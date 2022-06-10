18077366_1586172771423627_5976498543590753713_o.jpg

Professor Whizzpop - courtesy of Facebook

The Laurens County Libraries Summer reading continues in June with stories, songs, magic, and fun.

June 15 – Professor Whizzpop • Laurens library at 10 am, Clinton at 2 pm. For age - 6-10

Fairytale and fantasy creatures make appearances in this amazing magical show.

June 20 – Pop-up Story Time • Gray Court-Owings Elementary at 11 am. For age 10 and under.

The bookmobile and Miss Jordan host a story time at the Gray Court-Owings Elementary school located at 9210 Hwy 14 in Grey Court.  (Rainy day alternative – Laurens Library.)

June 23 – Pop-up Story Time • Joanna-Woodson Elementary at 11 am. For age 10 and under.

The bookmobile and Miss Dottie host this story time at the Joanna-Woodson Elementary school located at 510 S Ellis Street, Joanna. (Rainy day alternative- Clinton Library)

June 23 – My Neighbor Totoro • Laurens Library at 2 pm.  For age 11-17

One of Studio Ghibi’s most popular animated films. Rated G

June 29 – Paws Rescue • Laurens library at 10 am, Clinton at 2 pm. For age - 6-10

Paws Animal Wildlife Sanctuary bring the wild to you with their stunning birds of prey.