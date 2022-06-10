The Laurens County Libraries Summer reading continues in June with stories, songs, magic, and fun.
June 15 – Professor Whizzpop • Laurens library at 10 am, Clinton at 2 pm. For age - 6-10
Fairytale and fantasy creatures make appearances in this amazing magical show.
June 20 – Pop-up Story Time • Gray Court-Owings Elementary at 11 am. For age 10 and under.
The bookmobile and Miss Jordan host a story time at the Gray Court-Owings Elementary school located at 9210 Hwy 14 in Grey Court. (Rainy day alternative – Laurens Library.)
June 23 – Pop-up Story Time • Joanna-Woodson Elementary at 11 am. For age 10 and under.
The bookmobile and Miss Dottie host this story time at the Joanna-Woodson Elementary school located at 510 S Ellis Street, Joanna. (Rainy day alternative- Clinton Library)
June 23 – My Neighbor Totoro • Laurens Library at 2 pm. For age 11-17
One of Studio Ghibi’s most popular animated films. Rated G
June 29 – Paws Rescue • Laurens library at 10 am, Clinton at 2 pm. For age - 6-10
Paws Animal Wildlife Sanctuary bring the wild to you with their stunning birds of prey.
