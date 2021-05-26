Laurens County Public Library System is hosting its annual Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales. The kick-off is set for June 4. Each child will receive a free Summer Reading t-shirt while supplies last, so hurry in to sign-up.
"I’m thrilled to have the libraries open for our Summer Reading events," said Library Director Renita Barksdale. "We have revamped our program, and I hope everyone will participate in all the fun. Our goal is to encourage our community to read and be active during the summer."
This year the library is partnering with Laurens City Parks and Recreation. One of the fun family activities planned is a movie in the Laurens City Amphitheater on June 18. There will be ice cream, shaved ice, and popcorn.
On July 24, the library will host a Harry Potter Day at the Laurens City Park. There will be Quidditch matches for both adults and children, crafts, and snacks.
The library will host an outdoor Storytime at Josh and Ella Savage Park in Clinton starting on June 10. There will be fun and crafts for the children after each story. The library has also placed two geocaches around Laurens County for anyone seeking a geocache adventure.
"We are so thankful for all our partners that sponsored our Summer Reading Program," said Barksdale.
For more information on the Summer Reading Program and other library events, please visit www.lcpl.org or call 864-681-7323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.