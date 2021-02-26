The Laurens County Library will reopen on March 1 with limited services to ensure staff and patrons' health.
The library will open Monday through Thursday 9:00 am-6:00 pm, Friday 9:00 am-5:00pm, and Saturday 9:00 am-1:00 pm until further notice. Patrons must wear a mask while in the building.
The library is quarantining and disinfecting all returned materials for at least 72 hours. The library has hand sanitizer stations throughout the building to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Patrons are allowed one computer appointment per day. Computer use is available for job searches, filing unemployment, taxes, school work, and other essential reasons. The printers are self-served for the patrons.
The library offers Big Ten bags for juvenile and teen readers. The library provides Full Bags (Fun, Ultimate, and Lifelong Learning) Bags. These bags contain DVDs and books on different subject matters. The library offers mobile hotspots for checkout. All online services are available, including access to e-audiobooks.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Renita Barksdale at rbarksdale@lcpl.org or call 864-681-7323.
