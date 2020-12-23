After receiving complaints of suspicious activity in the area, a Laurens County Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting surveillance on Ritchie Road in Fountain Inn on December 22.
The deputy observed a vehicle leaving a known drug area to have a defective tag light and conducted a traffic stop. It was discovered that the individual driving the vehicle was doing so under license suspension.
Due to the subject’s criminal history of drug and violent offenses, as well as his actions, the deputy asked for and was given permission to search the subject as well as the vehicle and its contents.
The following items were discovered:
-A firearm stolen out of Greenville County
-259 grams of Meth
-96 grams of Marijuana
Dante Zachius Wheeler of Fountain Inn was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Stolen Pistol, Possession of a Violent Felon, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Receiving Stolen Goods.
“This arrest is the result of aggressive law enforcement," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "The individual arrested is an example of continuous reckless actions perpetrated on society and it appears he’s proud to be a thug. I am proud of the hard work this deputy put into making this arrest.”
