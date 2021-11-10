The Laurens County Manufacturing Job Fair will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 4pm-7pm at the Piedmont Technical College CAM Center, located at 109 Innovation Drive in Laurens.
The job fair is presented by SC Works, Piedmont Technical College, SC Dept. of Social Services and Laurens County Development Corporation.
Job seekers are asked to create or update their account at www.jobs.scworks.org. For more information, contact Catherine Hill at 803-723-0154.
