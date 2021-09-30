Mayors of four Laurens County towns – Laurens, Clinton, Gray Court and Waterloo – ceremoniously signed proclamations Tuesday at noon encouraging employers to hire differently-abled individuals.
These can include developmentally disabled people and/or physically challenged people through Vocational Rehabilitation or the Laurens County Disabilities and Special Needs Board. This is in observance of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month.
This was the largest gathering ever of Mayors in Laurens County, said Carolyn Shortt, who coordinates disabilities transition for School District 55; and “they are here for you,” she told Laurens District High School students attending the event.
Mayors spoke about their proclamations and their personal experiences. School officials also offered comments about the importance of hiring people who have gone through the education process and strive to become productive citizens.
“I promise, if you hire one of these people, you will get more from them, than they will get from you,” said Cathy Little, chairwoman of the District 55 Board of Trustees.
Advocates say the differently-abled individuals have a passion for work, they want to show up and give their best, they get upset when they are told they cannot go to work today, and they offer big smiles and cooperative attitudes to employers and customers.
The local Transition Committee also is planning a recognition luncheon for employment month Oct. 11 at The Ridge in Laurens.
Laurens Mayor Nathan Senn told the LDHS students, “We’re here for you, all these mayors are here for you. All these people are here for you because you matter. Because we think you’re special. Because we want the best for you, because we want you to be fully participating in the life of our community, and we’re here to do whatever we can to help facilitate that.”
Clinton Mayor Bob McLean said, “We all have skills. Every one of us is blessed with some skill in life. What we need to do is find out what we’re good at, what we enjoy doing and get up every day and go do it; and I think that’s what people with disabilities and special needs do every day – they go to work, and you can depend on them, and you can count on them.”
Shortt also gave a public acknowledgement of the Superintendents, Assistant Superintendents and Principals of districts and high schools in Laurens County for their support of transition. She said, “It’s a WE thing at our schools.”
