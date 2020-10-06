Seven of Prisma Health hospitals have been recognized for by the American Heart Association (AHA) for quality stroke and heart care.
The AHA’s Get with The Guidelines awards are given for best practices in providing quality stroke care and heart care. Hospitals were evaluated on quality measures such as proper use of medications, patient education and care transition interventions. Recognitions for cardiac care reflect quality improvements in the system of care for patients with acute, high-risk, time-sensitive life and/or quality of life-threatening heart disease states, as well as in the treatment of atrial fibrillation.
Hospitals recognized in the Upstate are Greenville Memorial Hospital, Greer Memorial Hospital, Hillcrest Hospital, Laurens County Memorial Hospital and Oconee Memorial Hospital. In the Midlands, hospitals recognized include Richland Hospital and Baptist Hospital.
“We are honored to be rewarded for our efforts to deliver the highest quality of science-based and compassionate care for our community,” said Laura Hammond, manager of the Prisma Health Midlands’ stroke program. “These rewards symbolize the heart of our program. We only want the best care for our community, and we are providing it.”
The AHA’s national Quality Oversight Committee said research shows that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through its guidelines quality improvement initiative see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.
Shannon Sternberg, manager of the Upstate’s Comprehensive Stroke Program, said, “The awards affirm the strong commitment held by the cardiac and stroke teams at each of our hospitals to improve the quality of life for all our patients and communities.”
According to the AHA/American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.
Recognitions for stroke care:
Greenville Memorial Hospital: Gold Plus Achievement/Quality Award, Target: Stroke, Elite Plus Advanced Therapy; Target: Type 2 Diabetes, Honor Roll.
Richland Hospital: Gold Plus Achievement/Quality Award; Target: Stroke, Elite Plus; Target: Type 2 Diabetes, Honor Roll.
Greer Memorial Hospital: Gold Plus Achievement/Quality Award; Target: Stroke, Honor Roll; Target: Type 2 Diabetes, Honor Roll.
Baptist Hospital: Gold Plus Achievement/Quality Award; Target: Type 2 Diabetes, Honor Roll.
Hillcrest Hospital: Silver Plus Achievement/Quality Award
Oconee Memorial Hospital: Silver Plus Achievement/Quality Award
Laurens County Memorial Hospital: Bronze Achievement/Quality Award
Recognition for cardiac care:
Richland Hospital: Atrial Fibrillation, Bronze; Heart Failure, Gold Plus; Resuscitation Adult, Gold; Mission Lifeline STEMI, Gold Receiving
Baptist Hospital: Resuscitation Newborn/Neonate: Gold
