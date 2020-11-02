Laurens County voters will head to the polls on Tuesday for the 2020 general election but a record number of voters have already cast an absentee ballot.
In SC, 1,274,000 voters have returned absentee ballots as of noon today.
For Laurens County, 11,423 voters were issued an application to vote absentee and 10,637 applications were returned. 10,606 absentee ballots were issued and 10,245 ballots were returned.
Laurens County has 41,852 registered voters and 10,245 have already cast a ballot for the 2020 general election, equating to 24.4 percent.
In the 2016 general election, Laurens County issued 4,806 applications for absentee voting and returned 4,572 applications. Ballots issued totaled 4,566 and 4,424 absentee ballots were returned by the deadline.
