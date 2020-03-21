Effective immediately, the Laurens County Museum is canceling all events and programs sponsored and hosted by the Museum.
The Museum facility located on Laurens Street in the City of Laurens will be closed until further notice.
The Laurens County Museum Association is acting in compliance with federal and state guidelines in response to the medical situation resulting from the Covid-19 virus pandemic.
“The Board of Directors of the Laurens County Museum Association is acting with caution and with concern for the public,” said Carolyn Beasley Shortt, the president of the Laurens County Museum Association. “Our Board, patrons and volunteers are committed to providing a great museum for Laurens County and that work will continue when the health emergency has passed.”
Supporters of the Laurens County Museum can be informed about future museum activities through Facebook and the website at laurenscountymuseum.org.
