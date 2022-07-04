The second siege at Star Fort in Ninety Six and events surrounding the siege will be the topic of Durant Ashmore’s Revolutionary War Lecture on Tuesday, July 5 at 7:00 pm at the Laurens County Museum.
This battle occurred just 25 miles from the Historic Laurens County Courthouse. Ashmore, a battlefield preservationist and historian, has been leading this lecture series for over a year and will hold his last lecture in the series on August 2.
The Laurens County Museum suggests a donation for each lecture of $5 for museum members, $10 for non-members, and no donation for those 18 years-old and younger. The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens.
For more information, call the museum at (864)681-3678, or go to laurenscountymuseum.org, or the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
