The Laurens County Museum's “soft opening” last week saw over 200 people attend throughout the afternoon.
Those who attended were able to use the new elevator to view all three floors. They were also treated to live piano music and light refreshments.
Upstairs, the kitchen has been renovated. The Magnolia Room has four murals, that were bought from one of the Laurens schools, on display.
On one of the upstairs walls features earthquake bolts and beams to support the renovations.
The piano featured downstairs was purchased for the Cora Cox Lucas Federated Music Club in Laurens. It was purchased 100 years ago and was recently donated to the museum.
Chris Pennington constructed the windows forest scene using paper weights donated by the family of Richard Taylor. The display will be up until Christmas.
Other window displays represent items connected with Laurens Glass and the Ball family.
Burns Theatre was also completed before the soft opening as well.
