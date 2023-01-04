Alcohol proved to be an important aspect of the success or failure of many events in the American Revolutionary War. Join historian and battlefield preservationist Durant Ashmore at the Laurens County Museum on Thursday, January 19 to hear how alcohol affected the outcome of the war for independence from England.
There will be a meet and greet with light refreshments at 5:30 pm with the lecture beginning at 6:00 pm.
There is a suggested donation of $5 for museum members, $10 for non-members, and no donation for those 18 years and under. The Laurens County Museum is located at 116 South Public Square, Laurens, SC. For more information - (864)681-3678, laurenscountymuseum.org, or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
