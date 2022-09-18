The Laurens County Museum will host a new Revolutionary War lecture series on three of South Carolina’s most revered patriots.
Historian and Battlefield Preservationist Durant Ashmore will speak about Francis Marion on Tuesday, October 4; Andrew Pickens on Tuesday, October 11; and Thomas Sumter on Tuesday, October 18.
All lectures will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Laurens County Museum, located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens. The lectures are free to attend by Laurens County Museum members and those 18 years old and younger. There is a suggested donation of $5 for non-members.
The museum exhibit hall is free to visit and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until 3:00 P.M. Exhibits highlight life in Laurens County from pre-history to the mid-1900’s.
The Laurens County Museum is a non-profit, membership organization. For more information, call (864) 681-3678 or visit Laurenscountymuseum.org and the Laurens County Museum Facebook Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.