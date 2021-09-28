Laurens County Museum will present the fourth in the Revolutionary War Lecture Series on Tuesday, October 5 at 7:00 pm.
“The Cherokee War of 1776” will be presented by Durant Ashmore, historian and battlefield preservationist, at the Witherspoon Building at 116 South Public Square in Laurens. A field trip to Fort Lindley will be the following Saturday, October 9, at 10:00 am.
Suggested donations for the lectures - $5 for museum members, $10 non-members, no donation for 18 year olds and younger.
The first five years of the war in the South Carolina Backcountry were not about fighting the British. This time is referred to as the American Period. The discussion will focus on the conflicts between the European Americans and the Native Americans. In July of 1775, a major event happened in Laurens County at Fort Lindley between a force of Cherokees and Scopholites who attacked a number of the Little River Regiment.
The Revolutionary War in the South Carolina Backcountry Lecture Series by Durant Ashmore occurs every first Tuesday of the month, with field trips to actual sites where war activity happened on the following Saturday. The South Carolina Backcountry is the location of 112 Revolutionary War Engagements, the greatest number in all of America.
For more information, call the Laurens County Museum at (864)681-3678.
