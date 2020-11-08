The Laurens County Museum Board of Directors invites you to a “First Look” at the renovations completed at the Witherspoon Building on the Historic Laurens County Courthouse Square from Noon to 5:00 pm on Sunday, November 15.
This partial opening is in celebration of the completion of the second floor Magnolia Room, Burns Theatre, lobby, and front display areas. All three floors can now be accessed by elevator and two special window displays will be revealed.
Visitors will get a chance to meet Laura Clifford Cook, the project director at the Laurens County Museum. Cook has a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University and two master’s degrees: one in Public Archaeology with a strong emphasis on historic preservation and the second in Education. She also has a certificate of Museum Management. She was in the process of pursuing a Ph. D and working on her dissertation when she began volunteering at the Laurens County Museum.
In December 2012, Don Witherspoon gifted the Witherspoon Building to the Laurens County Museum Association. Efforts immediately began to raise funds for the extensive renovations that would be required to transform the building into a standout local museum of regional interest.
The work completed to date, will allow museum exhibits to be relocated in this new space. A full opening is anticipated by late summer 2021. In the interim, the Witherspoon Building will be open for museum lectures, programs, meetings, and as a Welcome Center for Laurens County.
There will be live piano music and refreshments. CDC health and safety precautions will be followed. This event is free and open to the public.
