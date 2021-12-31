The Laurens County Museum announced on Friday that they will be postponing their monthly Revolutionary War lecture series, led by historian Durant Ashmore, until further notice.
Ashmore was scheduled to speak on January 4 about “The World Turned Upside Down” and the beginning of the British period in South Carolina. That lecture and field trip will be rescheduled at a later date.
The lectures were being held at the Laurens County Museum, 116 South Public Square, in Laurens.
The field trip, scheduled for Saturday, January 8, to Camden Battlefield National Park has also been postponed.
For more information, call (864)681-3678, or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.