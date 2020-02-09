gospel.jpg

Friday night’s “From the Heart” Gospel program was presented as part of the Laurens County Museum’s recognition and celebration of Black History Month.

Gospel groups from across the county and also Greenwood performed at the Witherspoon Building on the Square in Laurens.

Performers included:

Laurens County Mass Choir

Tabby Taylor Brown

The Tamesha Young Project

Quiet Storm & Young Generation

The Sensational Gospel Eagles