Friday night’s “From the Heart” Gospel program was presented as part of the Laurens County Museum’s recognition and celebration of Black History Month.
Gospel groups from across the county and also Greenwood performed at the Witherspoon Building on the Square in Laurens.
Performers included:
Laurens County Mass Choir
Tabby Taylor Brown
The Tamesha Young Project
Quiet Storm & Young Generation
The Sensational Gospel Eagles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.