The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series continues on Tuesday, June 7, with “The Battle of Cowpens” lecture, and a special lecture on Saturday, June 11, about the investigative findings at the “Battle at Hammond’s Store” Site in Laurens County.
Historian and Battlefield Preservationist Durant Ashmore is the speaker. Both lectures are at 7:00 PM at the Laurens County Museum at 116 South Public Square, Laurens.
“The Battle of Cowpens” (January 17, 1781) will be discussed on June 7 . Cowpens was one of the most brilliantly fought battles of the war, and the Little River and Spartan Regiments played truly heroic roles. On June 11, Mr. Ashmore will discuss exciting new findings about the “Battle at Hammond’s Store” in Laurens County”
A field trip will be held on Sunday, June 12, at 2:00 P.M, to Cowpens Battlefield, Cowpens Visitor Center, 4001 Chesney Highway, Gaffney, SC.
This Revolutionary War Lecture Series is held at the Laurens County Museum on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:00 P.M, except where noted.
There is a suggested donation for each lecture - $5 for Laurens County Museum Members, $10 for non-members, no donation for 18 years old and younger. There is no donation requested for the field trip but there may be an entrance fee at the actual site.
