“Ninety Six to Hayes Station” is the topic of Durant Ashmore’s lecture on Tuesday, August 2, at 7:00 PM, at the Laurens County Museum Witherspoon Building in downtown Laurens.
The last days of the Revolutionary War did not lessen the effusion of blood and turmoil. And, the war did not end at Yorktown. A month later, Bloody Bill Cunningham committed his gruesome atrocities at Hayes Station. A battlefield preservationist, historian, and now a battlefield owner, Ashmore will discuss these important events fought in Laurens County.
The field trip on the following Saturday, August 6, is an opportunity for history enthusiasts to walk, for the first time in 200 years, the Colonial Road and a newly studied Revolutionary War battle site.
Ashmore is establishing the Hammond’s Store Revolutionary War Park on property in Laurens County that he purchased adjoining the site of a battle which occurred on December 30, 1780. To own and preserve a battlefield from the struggle for liberty in America has been one of Ashmore’s lifelong dreams.
Archeological studies sponsored by the SC Battlefield Preservation Trust are ongoing. The battle of Hammond’s Store occurred just before, and within four miles of, the conflict at Hayes Station. Both sites will be on the Laurens County Revolutionary War Trail which is under development.
The field trip on August 6 will begin at Hammond’s Store, located at 1503 Greenplain Road in Clinton at 9:00 am. Hammond’s Store is a newly discovered and interpreted Laurens County battlefield.
After Hammond’s Store, the field trip will resume 7 miles away at Hayes Station, located at 300 Williams Road in Clinton. The field trip will resume at Hayes Station from approximately 10:30-11:30 am. The field trip is free to all.
There is a suggested donation for the lecture of $5 for museum members, $10 for non-members, and no donation for those 18 years-old and younger. For more information about this and upcoming lectures, events, and programs at the Laurens County Museum call (864)681-3678, or visit Laurenscountymuseum.org and the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
