The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series continues with “Prelude to War” on Tuesday, August 3 at 7:00 pm, at the Witherspoon Building, located at 116 South Public Square, in Laurens.
Historian and Battlefield Preservationist Durant Ashmore will speak about the events which led to the Revolution, focusing on Colonial events in South Carolina (1670-1775), the Yemassee War (1715), the Stono Rebellion (1735), the French and Indian War )1754-1763), the Regulator Movement (1760’s), and the creation of the Ninety Six District (1769).
The Tuesday evening lecture will be followed by a field trip the following Saturday, August 7 at 10:00 am. The group will visit the Richard Pearis Plantation Site (Circa 1765-July 15, 1776) and discuss the role of Richard Pearis in the Revolution. This location is at the east end of the Liberty Bridge located at 206 South Main Street, Greenville, SC.
The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series is held the first Tuesday of each month August, 2021 through June, 2022. Field trips to actual Revolutionary War sites in Laurens County and the region are held the following Saturday.
The suggested donation to attend the lecture is $5 for museum members, $10 for non-members and under 18 years of age - no donation.
For more information, please call (864)681-3678, go to laurenscountymuseum.org, or visit Laurens County Museum on Facebook.
The next lecture, “Shots Fired in the Backcountry” will be on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Thank you for supporting YOUR Laurens County Museum!
