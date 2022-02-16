The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series will continue Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 7:00 PM. Battlefield preservationist and historian Durant Ashmore will speak about “The World Turned Upside Down” and the beginning of the British period in South Carolina.
The lecture will be at the Laurens County Museum, located at 116 South Public Square in Laurens.
The fall of Charleston to the British on May 12, 1780, was the most tragic event to occur in South Carolina during the Revolution. Within weeks, over ninety percent of the state was subject to British domination.
There will be a field trip the following Saturday, March 5, at 10:00 am, to Camden Battlefield National Park, 1698 Flat Rock Road, Camden, SC. A battle occurred there August 16, 1780.
The Laurens County Museum Revolutionary War Lecture Series is the first Tuesday of each month. It was previously postponed due to COVID-19.
There will be a field trip the following Saturday to actual Revolutionary War sites. Suggested donation for the lectures is $5 for museum members, $10 for non-members, 18 years and younger no donation.
For more information, call (864)681-3678, or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
