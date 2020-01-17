The first of the Laurens County Museum’s series of lectures and field trips on the Revolutionary War is a discussion titled “The Prelude to War” to be conducted by visiting lecturer and historical consultant Durant Ashmore.
The opener is Tuesday, January 21, at the Witherspoon Building (116 South Public Square), beginning at 7 p.m. Information covered will include Colonial South Carolina, the French and Indian War, the Regulator Movement and the establishment of the Ninety Six District.
The Saturday, January 25, field trip will be to Rosemont in Waterloo, property of Loyalist Patrick Cunningham. Participants will meet Durant at 10 a.m. at the site identified. For those not attending the lecture who would like to go on the field trip to Rosemont, please call Durant Ashmore at (864) 915-6337. This and some of the other field trips will be to locations on private property, and prior authorization is needed.
Rosemont is being preserved by the Rosemont Preservation Society. Rosemont was the home of Ann Pamela Cunningham and her mother, Louisa Byrd Cunningham. These two ladies started the Mount Vernon Ladies Association in 1852 to preserve the home of George Washington. The Mount Vernon Ladies Association owns Mount Vernon to this day. It was the first historic preservation society in the United States. Visit the Rosemont Preservation Society Facebook page.
Future lectures will be held each third Tuesday with field trips the following Saturday at 10 a.m. to sites identified.
For more information, contact Durant Ashmore at (864) 915-6337, durantashmore@aol.com, or the Laurens County Museum at (864) 681-3678, laurenscountymuseum.org, or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook page.
