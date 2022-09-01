The Laurens County Museum Board and staff conducted a luncheon on Wednesday afternoon in the Magnolia Room of the Laurens County Museum.
During the luncheon, the museum board and staff thanked all of the volunteers for the hours in helping make things happen over the past year. They also provided a briefing as to the past history of the museum and the proposed program of work to those that are new as volunteers and to those that have made the decision to offer their assistance.
Laura Clifford, Executive Director of the Laurens County Museum, introduced and provided a check to Dawn Ardelt, Director for the Laurens County SAFE Home.
"Acting as an opening venue in June for the exhibit from the Smithsonian Museums Main Street’s 'Voices and Votes; Democracy in America', the inaugural Women’s Leadership Luncheon provided the sum of donations accepted and going to a designated non-profit agency within Laurens County," said Clifford. "The agency with the most votes from those in attendance was the Laurens County SAFE Home.
Ardelt thanked the Museum for the donation and reminded all of the fire that was at the home several years back and that the funds are a tremendous help towards repairs and building back of the home.
Clifford continued by recognizing the past and present Board Members that were present as well as providing details as to what all is involved with the continued development of the Museum. She spoke of how the Museum was formed and how every item donated needs to be catalogued and researched in every detail possible.
