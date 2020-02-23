All are invited to join others from the Laurens County Museum in welcoming the Simpsonville Revolutionary War Museum and its volunteers to the Laurens County Museum at 205 West Laurens Street on Sunday, March 1, from 2-5 p.m.
The Simpsonville Revolutionary War Museum has moved all of its displays, artifacts and library to Laurens. The new displays highlight the importance our area played in our nation’s fight for freedom.
As always, the Open House is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, please call (864)681-4907, visit laurenscountymuseum.org, or visit our Facebook page.
