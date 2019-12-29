Over 120 Revolutionary War battles and skirmishes occurred within 50 miles of the Laurens County seat.
On Tuesday, January 21, at 7 p.m., at the Laurens County Museum Witherspoon Building, battlefield preservationist Durant Ashmore will bring to life the importance of Laurens County and the Upstate in the country’s fight for freedom.
Each third Tuesday of the month from January 21 through November 17, 2020, Ashmore will present a lecture about specific events during the Revolutionary War in the area. On the Saturday following each program, there will be a field trip to the actual locations where our ancestors fought and died. The first field trip is scheduled for a location in Waterloo.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, call (864) 681-3678, laurenscountymuseum.org, or visit the Laurens County Museum Facebook Page.
