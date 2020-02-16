The next in a series of lectures on the American Revolution will be conducted at the Laurens County Museum on Friday, February 21, in honor of Black History Month.
“The Role of Slavery in the American Revolution” will begin at 7 p.m. at the Witherspoon Building, 116 S. Public Square, Laurens, presented by Durant Ashmore, a battlefield preservationist, historical lecturer and consultant.
While the roles of the Patriots, Loyalists and Cherokees are well known in the Revolutionary War, the role of the slaves (on both sides of the conflict) was a concern.
For more information, contact Durant Ashmore at (864) 915-6337, durantashmore@aol.com; Laurens County Museum, laurenscountymuseum.org, (864) 681-3678, or visit us on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.