The Laurens County Branch of the NAACP will host a virtual Freedom Fund program on Saturday, January 15 at 6:00 pm.
The speaker for the Zoom program is James Gallman, board member of the National NAACP. The theme of the program is ”When We Fight, We Win: Join the Fight”.
Contact the following person(s) to purchase access to the program no later than January 10:
Mrs. Carolyn Beasley Shortt: 864-923-1024
Minister Peggy Nance: 864-684-3499
Mrs. Janice Kennedy: 864-674-7511
