naacp

The Laurens County Branch of the NAACP will host a virtual Freedom Fund program on Saturday, January 15 at 6:00 pm.  

The speaker for the Zoom program is James Gallman, board member of the National NAACP. The theme of the program is ”When We Fight, We Win:  Join the Fight”.

Contact the following person(s) to purchase access to the program no later than January 10:

Mrs. Carolyn Beasley Shortt: 864-923-1024

Minister Peggy Nance: 864-684-3499

Mrs. Janice Kennedy: 864-674-7511