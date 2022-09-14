The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SC DEW) is beginning a pilot program in Laurens County in which they will connect qualified unemployed individuals with a job, or multiple job options, that fit their specific needs.
“For those who had a job in 2019 and filed an unemployment claim during the pandemic and are not working today, we will use the contact information and other data we have, with the exception of those deceased, to contact these people,” said Dan Ellzey, director of SCDEW.
The program, Laurens Direct Connect, is one of many pilot programs that SCDEW has implemented in the state, and there are hopes that this will prove to be a success in Laurens and then expand to other areas of the state.
The labor force task force, a statewide program, is a top-down approach, but Ellzey describes the Direct Connect Program as doing the exact opposite.
July’s unemployment rate in Laurens County, reported by SCDEW at the end of August, is 3.4%. This is below the state’s average of 3.2% and down 0.2% from Laurens’ previous unemployment rate in June: 3.6%.
An area is at full employment when the unemployment level reaches 6.0%., so, while this may not be an area of high unemployment, SCDEW is taking measures to improve upon the already good rate.
SCDEW has the names of every employed person in 2019 and those who filed unemployment during the pandemic in their database, and they are using these two factors combined to take a new approach to employment.
The goal is to meet with 100% of these individuals who are still unemployed, which is thought to be around 1250 people, and help them to find employment in their area.
“We know not everyone will respond to an email or answer a phone call, so we have a supply of churches and nonprofits that we will use to meet with these people,” Ellzey added.
Ellzey explains the two main objectives as (1) figuring out why they are not working and (2) finding a job to offer them, in Laurens or neighboring counties.
“We are going to try to show people that there are jobs out there that may fit their specific needs,” Ellzey said. “Even if that specific need means working four-hour shift as opposed to an eight-hour shift.”
Once they connect those willing with new employment opportunities, they will then try to figure out why the others are not interested and use that to approach the issue from the “bottom-up.”
Ellzey is prepared for there to be mistakes made along the way but hopes for this program to be of such great success that they expand to other counties and states.
SCDEW is being progressive on decreasing unemployment because an increase of just 1.0% in the labor force statewide could put an additional $1.2 billion dollars of salary in the economy.
Brandi Wylie is a freelance journalist for GoLaurens.com. Wylie is a student at Wofford College and editor-in-chief of The Old Gold & Black. During the summer of 2022, Wylie interned with the Spartanburg Herald-Journal and The Greenville News.
