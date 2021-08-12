Laurens County’s population has grown in the last decade, coming in at slightly less than 2 percent growth, according to data released today by the US Census.
Laurens County grew by 1.5 percent with a population of 66,537 in 2010 versus a population of 67,539 in 2020.
In the last 10 years, the white, non-hispanic, population of Laurens County has decreased by 3 percent. The black, non-hispanic, population has decreased by 5 percent. The Asian, non-hispanic, population has increased by 69 percent. The Hispanic population has increased by 52 percent.
The City of Laurens’ population grew from 9,139 in 2010 to 9,335 in 2020. The City of Clinton shrank from 8,490 in 2010 to 7,633 in 2020.
The population of the state of SC grew by 10.7 percent over the last decade, from 4,625,364 to 5,118,425.
Most contiguous counties to Laurens County showed significant growth with the exception of Newberry County and Greenwood County. Greenwood County showed a flat population growth of zero percent. Newberry County grew by 1 percent.
Greenville County grew by 17 percent, followed by Spartanburg County at 15 percent, Anderson County at 9 percent and Union County at 6 percent.
The top five counties in terms of population growth over the past 10 years are: Horry – 30 percent, Berkeley – 29 percent, York – 25 percent, Lancaster – 25 percent and Dorchester – 18 percent.
The population of Allendale County shrank by 23 percent in the last decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.