The Laurens County Probate Court office has experienced several COVID-19 exposures and will be adjusting their operating schedule.
The Laurens County Probate Court office will be closed the week of January 4, 2021 due to quarantine for exposure of Covid-19 and hopes to reopen on Monday, January 11, 2021.
The Probate Court staff will be contacting individuals with appointments and assisting them in the rescheduling efforts as soon as possible.
For more information, call 864-984-7351 to leave a message.
