The Laurens County Public Libraries kick off the new year with scheduled events for the whole family.
Story time for little ones, 0-5 years, returns to the Laurens Library on January 11 to be followed the next day at the Clinton Library. These story time programs will continue every week on Wednesdays at 10am in Laurens and 4pm on Thursdays in Clinton.
For children 6-10 years of age, the library is offering an hour of play on the Nintendo Switch. The Lil’ Gamers activity will be held at the Clinton Branch on January 24 at 4PM.
The Laurens Library continues its popular Anime Club for teens, ages 11-17. The Anime Club is held at 3:30pm on January 9 and January 23. This month’s feature anime is viewer’s choice.
New this month are two events for adults at the Clinton Branch Library. Knit-Stitch-Crochet is an hour of sharing current handicraft projects or learning new ones. Anyone 18 years of age is invited no matter their skill level. This event is at the Clinton Library on January 17 at 11AM. Light refreshments will be served. On January 31, book lovers unite at 11AM for the Cozy Mystery Book Club. This month’s featured title is Peg and Rose Solve a Murder.
The entire family will enjoy Board Game Evening on January 25 at 3:30 PM at the Clinton Library. This month’s featured game is UNO.
The library offers a special color-coded calendar for January that makes it easy to remember and plan for these events. You can pick one up at the Bookmobile, the Clinton branch or the Laurens Library. You can also visit www.LCPL.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.
