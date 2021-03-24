The public is invited to come by the Laurens County Public Library from April 5 to April 10 to browse the spring book sale and gear up for summer reading.
There will be hundreds of used books, DVDs, CDs, and magazines available for purchase in the meeting room. People can come and shop on the following days and times:
- Monday-Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm
Friday from 9 am to 5 pm
Saturday from 9 am to 1 pm
This sale will have a wide variety of fiction, including children’s books and large print. There is also an excellent selection of nonfiction books on history, business, hobbies, self-help, travel, sci-fi, cookbooks, craft books, and more.
Pricing for items:
Adult Hardbacks
$2.00
Children’s Hardbacks
$1.00
Adult Paperbacks
.25
Children’s Paperbacks
.25
Encyclopedia Sets
$5.00
Magazines
3 for .25
Books on CD and MP3s
$1.00
Great Courses Set
$2.00
DVDs
$1.00
Bundle Options-Buy More; Save More
Children’s Hardbacks and Paperbacks
20 for $5.00
Adult Paperbacks
5 for $1.00
Magazines
15 for $1.00
Books on CD & MP3s
10 for $5.00
DVDs
10 for $5.00
Super Saver Option!!
Fill a Brown Bag
$5.00
All book sale proceeds benefit Laurens County Public Library System programs such as, children’s Summer Reading Program and other fun activities at the library.
Want to become a Friend of the Library Member? Join at the door:
$5 per student
$15 per individual
$30 per family
The Laurens County Public Library is located at 1017 W. Main St. Laurens. For more information, call 864-681-7323.
