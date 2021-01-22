The Laurens Library will now be offering limited services to ensure the health of staff and patrons. The library will open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-5:00 pm and Saturday 9:00-1:00 until further notice.
Patrons must wear a mask while in the building.
The library is quarantining and disinfecting all returned materials for at least 36 hours. The library has hand sanitizer stations throughout the building to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Patrons are allowed one computer appointment a day. Computer use will be available for job searches, filing unemployment, taxes, school work, and other essential reasons. The printers will be self-served.
For questions about library services or to reserve computer time, please call the library at 864-861-7323
