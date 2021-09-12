The Laurens County Public Library System will host an open house at the Laurens and Clinton libraries on Tuesday, Sept. 14 to to showcase the resources the library system has to offer.
“We want the community to know the library is more than books and due dates,” Caitlin Bellinger, the Youth Services Coordinator said. “The library is a hub of the community, and we’re excited to welcome back patrons.”
The evening will kick off in both locations with treats and a tour of the library system’s online resources available for help with genealogy, school projects, and more. There will be a showcase of upcoming programs for children, tweens and teens, and adults. Bookmobile route information for the coming school year will also be available.
All Laurens County residents are invited. Registration is required. Call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323, the Clinton Public Library at 864-833-1853, or visit wwww.lcpl.org to register.
