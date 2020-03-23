Laurens County is receiving its share of the state's full allocation of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile.
Laurens County received 2,000 surgical masks, 192 face shields, 1,000 gloves, 480 N95 respirators and 216 surgical gowns.
SC is using county populations to determine the amount of supplies distributed by the SC National Guard. The first supplies arrived on Friday.
According to the US Dept. of Health & Human Services, the Strategic National Stockpile "is the nation’s largest supply of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies for use in a public health emergency severe enough to cause local supplies to run out.
When state, local, tribal, and territorial responders request federal assistance to support their response efforts, the stockpile ensures that the right medicines and supplies get to those who need them most during an emergency. Organized for scalable response to a variety of public health threats, this repository contains enough supplies to respond to multiple large-scale emergencies simultaneously."
