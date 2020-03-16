The Laurens County Republican Party Pizza & Politics event scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been canceled.
“Together with our delegation, we have been monitoring the ever-evolving situation with regard to the Covid-19 virus (Coronavirus). Out of an abundance of caution and putting the health of everyone as the top priority, we have decided to postpone the Pizza & Politics event scheduled for Thursday, March 19,” said Brenda Stewart, Chair of the Laurens County Republican Party. “We look forward to rescheduling this event as soon as possible and hope to make this an annual event going forward.”
