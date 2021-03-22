Tired of feeling like your voice is not heard? Want to make a difference where it matters – at the local level? This is your opportunity to do just that.
Every two years, political parties have an event called precinct reorganization. It is a time where the grassroots gather at their local precinct and elect officers and delegates to the county convention. This process continues to the state convention and is completed with the nomination for the Republican Party's candidate for President of the United States.
Precinct Reorganization is an in-person event. It is between an individual voter and the Party. The Laurens County Republican Party will meet on Thursday, March 25 at Lakeside Country Club (1 Country Club Drive) for their reorganization meeting. Laurens County residents with conservative beliefs who are in agreement with conservative values are encouraged to attend.
There will be a make-up meeting on Thursday, April 1 at 6:00pm for those unable to attend the first meeting (same location).
If you’d like to get involved but can’t attend the Laurens County Reorganization meeting on Thursday March 25 at 6:00 p.m. or the make-up meeting, you can still participate. Reach out to Janice Long, current chair of the Laurens County Republican Party, and coordinate a time to meet her and fill out a form. Individuals wishing to complete a form need to present proper ID and be a registered Laurens County voter.
To schedule a time to meet with Janice Long, you can reach her at janicewlong@gmail.com or (864) 923-0554.
For more details, visit www.sc.gop/getlocal and find Laurens County.
You can look up your voter registration by clicking on this link.
