State lawmakers will host a public hearing in Greenville on August 2 to hear from residents from 10 counties about how SC will redraw the SC senate district lines.
The meeting will be held at Greenville Technical College-Barton Campus, Building 102, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Attendees will be allowed to sign up to speak at the meeting in person.
Counties represented at this meeting will include: Laurens, Abbeville, Anderson, Greenville, Greenwood, Cherokee, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg and Union.
This meeting will allow lawmakers an opportunity to hear from residents about what they hope will be considered when drawing district lines.
All of this was brought about after the US Census in 2020 accounted for population changes in the past 10 years. Redrawing district lines is mandated by the US Constitution and must occur before the first general election after the census is completed.
Anyone wishing to speak at the meeting or via Zoom can also sign up at www.redistricting.scsenate.gov.
