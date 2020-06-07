Upper Savannah region SC Works Centers in Greenwood, Laurens and Newberry counties have been re-opened by appointment only.
SC Works Centers offer services to job seekers and employers. Centers in Abbeville, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties will re-open at a later date.
Upper Savannah workforce staff and partner agencies have created a safe environment for each Center by implementing extra cleaning and sanitizing guidelines. Keyboard and mouse covers have been installed on public access computers. These computer stations will be cleaned between each use. Staff are required to wear face masks and will ask that each visitor wear a face mask as well. A face mask will be provided to those who do not have one.
SC Works helps all job seekers, those employed but seeking better hours, pay or benefits, recent graduates in search of a new or first job, those who are drawing unemployment insurance and those without a high school diploma or GED. In fact, SC Works can help clients get a GED.
SC Works would like to remind those Unemployment Claimants tied to Covid-19 and the CARES Act, that the extra $600 in unemployment benefits will end on July 25, 2020. With the time it takes employers to list a job, screen applications, set up interviews, make selections, schedule assessments, physicals, and background checks, it may take 4-6 weeks to get back to work. If you are not the selected candidate, it will take longer. Job seekers are encouraged to have multiple active applications.
Appointments can be made for filing weekly Unemployment Insurance Claims, Job Search, Resume Assistance, Federal Bonding, Veteran Services, Filing Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims and WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) which helps clients train and prepare for new careers. Appointments can be made by following the upperscworks Facebook link or go to www.upperscworks.com
If you have trouble scheduling an appointment or if you do not see your reason for making an appointment in the selection, please for additional information.
Greenwood 864-229-8872 (Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Edgefield)
Laurens 864-681-1605 (Laurens)
Newberry 803-276-2110 (Newberry, Saluda)
Unemployment Insurance staff are not located in the SC Works centers and they do have access to UI claims screens.
To reach the UI Claims Call Center, call 1-866-831-1724. Normal hours are 8:30AM-4:00PM, M-F but they may be open for extended hours.
An equal opportunity program. Auxiliary aids and services available upon request for individuals with disabilities. Telephone relay service 711
