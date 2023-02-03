The Laurens County School District 55 (LCSD 55) Human Resources (HR) Department is holding a career fair on Thursday, February 16 from 1:00-4:00 PM at the LCSD 55 District Office, located at 301 Hillcrest Drive in Laurens.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet the LCSD 55 HR Staff and get answers to your employment questions. Please use the Eventbrite registration link, http://bit.ly/3WZ12wL, to join this event.
LCSD 55 is hiring educators, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals. Open positions include:
School Psychologist
Teachers for Elementary School
Teachers for Middle School, Secondary, and Special Education
