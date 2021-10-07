In recognition of the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) that serves nearly 30 million children each day, Laurens County School District 55 will celebrate National School Lunch Week (NSLW) from October 11-15, 2021.
The fun and creative campaign theme, “WILD About School Lunch”, highlights the importance of a healthy school lunch to a student’s success both in and out of the classroom. The federally-funded NSLP has been fueling students for success for 75 years.
Recent research shows that many children receive their healthiest meals at school. National School Lunch Week will highlight the nutritious foods provided daily in the Laurens 55 cafeterias.
“School lunches offer students fruits and vegetables along with whole grains and milk, and meet federal nutrition standards limiting fat, calories, and sodium,” said Wanda Knight, Director of Student Nutrition Services. “Thanks to pandemic waivers, school meals are free for all students this school year, so it’s a great time to give school lunch a try. National School Lunch Week helps us educate parents and students about all the wonderful benefits of our lunch program.”
During the celebration of NSLW, Laurens 55 cafeterias will have prize giveaways and special events to highlight the lunch program. Students and staff are encouraged to get “WILD About School Lunch” and enjoy meals in the cafeteria each day.
The “WILD About School Lunch” campaign is made possible by the nonprofit School Nutrition Association and Kellogg’s. Parents and students can follow the fun using the hashtags #NSLW21, #WILDSchoolLunch, and #SchoolLunch.
