While the Coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic is still active, Laurens County’s infections for the last 14 days generally have been in the single digits.
There was a Sept. 17 “spike” of 19 cases, but with just one other date, these numbers have been less than 10, the Laurens County Council was told Tuesday night.
“The citizens have really done a great job out there mitigating the numbers,” said Joey Avery, the county’s emergency management director.
As long as there are cases, Avery said, Laurens County will make arrangements to have residents who want to, to be tested. There will be a Sept. 30 testing site at the Exchange Building in Laurens.
These are free tests, Avery emphasized, with results provided by phone within two to five days. People getting tested fill out paperwork at the testing site. There are/have been more than 1,600 infections in Laurens County, and 56 deaths with COVID-19 complications.
The virus is “very active out there,” Avery said.
SC DHEC’s most recent testing numbers show a 14.3% tests-positive rate.
Avery provided the Laurens County Council, at its regular meeting Tuesday night, with a county “snapshot” that he looks at from the State’s Emergency Management Office and the SC Department of Health & Environmental Control.
There are 68 active COVID-19 infections in Laurens County, the “snapshot” indicates.
In another matter, Avery said Laurens County E911 will use the reverse-911 phone system to send out an alert in upcoming days.
The alert is to have everyone complete a U.S. Census form (to be mailed or on-line). Callers can opt out by calling Laurens County E911. Council Chairman Dr. David Pitts said Census response is vital to the county, in determining congressional representation and federal funding for schools, development, parks etc.
The Census response deadline is Sept. 30.
In other business, the council agreed to delay for one year the tax re-assessment. COVID-19 related issues since early March in South Carolina has made assessing each parcel in the county difficult, the council was told.
Re-assessment has to be done every 5 years. The one-year delay means that after 2021, property will be re-assessed again in 4 years. People whose property increases in value will pay more taxes - decreased value means a lower tax bill.
The County must adjust its millage rate so it does not reap “a windfall” from declaring increased property values.
Council approved easements for Century Link at the Cross Hill 2 fire station, and for the Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission at the Hwy 221 South fire station. The council accepted a $715,000 federal grant that will allow LCWSC to upgrade a sewer connection at Hwys 76 and 56 (near Renfro), designed to upgrade service for 40% of the City of Clinton’s sewer.
