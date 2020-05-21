The resident population in Laurens County increased by 1.4 percent in 2019 while all but one municipality in the county saw a decrease in population, according to the latest population estimates released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The mid-2019 estimates include the resident population of the cities and counties from April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2019.
Laurens County increased in population from 66,537 residents in 2010 to an estimated 67,493 residents in 2019.
In counties bordering Laurens County, Greenwood County saw the biggest increase with a jump from 69,661 residents to 70,811 residents. Newberry County also increased from 37,508 to 38,440 residents. Union County’s estimated population decreased from 28,961 to 27,316 residents.
South Carolina had six counties in the top 100 for growth. Horry County was No. 24 with an increase in estimated population of 31.6 percent. Lancaster County had an increase of 27.9 percent, followed by Berkeley County (27.8%), York County (24.3%), Jasper County (21.3%) and Dorchester County (19.6%).
Gray Court was the only municipality in Laurens County that had an increase in estimated population from 795 residents to 821 residents, a three percent increase.
Waterloo had the largest percentage drop in population at 10 percent, decreasing from 166 residents to 150 residents. The population in Clinton dropped one percent from 8,490 to 8,380. Laurens saw a decrease in their population by three percent from 9,139 to 8,849.
Mt. Pleasant ranked No. 12 in the top 100 for the largest increase in estimated population in the US at 34.1 percent. Other SC municipalities in the top 100 included Greenville (19.2%), North Charleston (18.2%) and Rock Hill (12.2%).
