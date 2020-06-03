Republican candidates Ricky Chastain, Ted Richardson, Jarvis Reeder, and Don Reynolds battled it out Monday night at the Republican Forum at The Ridge at Laurens.
Each were given time for an introduction, two minutes to answer each question, and then conclude with a closing statement.
(Some answers have been edited for clarity.)
What is Laurens County ‘s most pressing law enforcement issue and what are your plans to fix that issue?
Reynolds: “Drugs. One word that every one left out is gangs. Most of the theft follows through these gangs.”
Reeder: “Drugs are the route of all evil in this county. I will fight drugs. I will increase manpower by creating a multi-jurisdiction task force.”
Richardson: “I agree drugs are a big problem in Laurens County. A recent study showed that 53% of all the people drugs are under the influence of some type of illegal drugs. Another study showed that 21% of crime is related to drug activity.”
Chastain: “To me, the biggest problem that leads to the drugs, larceny and the investigation problems is the lack of communication between the agencies within Laurens County. There seem to be ego problems."
What could you do to prevent an event like the George Floyd murder from happening in Laurens County and how would you handle rioting?
Richardson: "We can ensure that our hiring standards are where we can weed some of these type people out. We have to form a trusting relationship with our community.
Chastain: "It takes the sheriff that can communicate with everyone in this county. I have a record of being able to communicate with people before these things happen. Making sure the deputies are peace officers. We believe everyone has the right to peacefully protest and assemble but destroying property, burning things would not be tolerated. Laws would be enforced even if it means our jails are full. "
Reynolds: "You can have a book of policies but the important part is leadership. All of our supervisors are completing leadership training. If things do get out of hand is when you make changes in personnel."
Reeder: "You have to have a vision, you have to have a plan. You have to have a diverse leader. You have to have a leader that is able and willing to stand for what is right. "
If you received an order from the statehouse to take a law-abiding citizens weapon, would you comply with that order or would you go against that order?
All four candidates stated that they would not comply. They would not violate a citizen's second amendment rights.
Tell us your plans regarding changes to the Johnston Detention Center and how would you implement those changes?
Chastain: "Deputies at the detention center should be treated and paid like the rest of the deputies. I would start up the GED program again."
Reeder: "It was one of the leading centers. It was a model program in 2016-2017. They do not have the resources that they used to have. When you take away needed resources you are messing with the safety of the officers that work there. The officers' safety is the number one concern. But I must also protect the inmates of the center."
Reynolds: "We will continue to operate the detention center safely. As far as the GED program, it was stopped by the tech. We did not stop the GED program."
Richardson: "I would simply make a county inmate clean up program. It would consist of 5 to 7 low-risk inmates. I would like to see the minimum standards are followed."
What plans do you have when it comes to school safety and how would you implement those plans? What changes would you make to the current situation?
Reynolds: "We do a good job in this respect and we will keep doing it."
Richardson: "There isn't an SRO at the Camak school up in Ware Shoals. I would work with the school district to get an SRO up there. We need to continue to train and work with the schools in Laurens County."
Chastain: "What you would want to do is put an SRO in all schools. I would bring back the D.A.R.E program in schools."
Reeder: "I believe that all schools in Laurens county have an SRO. I believe Camak has one. It's a Greenwood County officer. The key is training. We must train with our students, teachers, and officers. Once a year, one thing I believe in is having mock training."
How would you unify your staff and move the department forward?
Chastain: "There is a place in the sheriff's office for everyone if you are willing to do the job and the work. We are not in the habit of putting a good officer in the streets because of who he supports."
Richardson: "Employees that are currently in the sheriff's office are willing to work with me, I am willing to work with them. I don't believe in firing anyone who supported the man they work for."
Reeder: "I never had a sheriff that had me politicking for him."
Reynolds: "I did not terminate anyone for based on who they support for sheriff. I made the changes I made because I felt they were necessary for helping me move this office forward."
