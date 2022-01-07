The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office recently announced their newest community outreach program, Project SOS (Senior Outreach Services).
Project SOS is a free program available to seniors 65 and older who live alone in Laurens County. Individuals can register themselves or family members by visiting the LCSO or via the online form on their website.
Check-in visits and phone calls to participants will be conducted by LCSO staff and volunteers. During visits, the LCSO will educate residents on crime and fraud prevention tips, speak with them about community concerns, ensure their living arrangements are safe, provide them with medical ID cards and check on their well-being while providing a listening ear.
Project SOS serves as a complement to Project Lifesaver, a program which provides tracking bracelets to vulnerable adults who may wander from their homes.
One of the main goals of Project SOS is to build relationships with local seniors prior to the need for Project Lifesaver in an effort to become familiar with these residents, forming a connection with them and establishing a plan of action should the need arise.
“I am looking forward to working closer with our senior residents," said Sheriff Don Reynolds. "Being proactive is important and I feel that this program will enable us to build lasting connections to a very important part of our community. I want our seniors to know they are not alone.”
To sign up for Project SOS, visit the LCSO office or apply directly online at: https://www.laurenscountysheriff.org/sosapplication
For more information on Project SOS or to have an application delivered, contact Courtney Snow at (864) 681-4509 or CSnow@lcsosc.com.
