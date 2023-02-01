Susan Jolly, from Cowpens, South Carolina, recently donated four of her nine AKC-registered bloodhound puppies to local police departments. Laurens County was one of the recipients, taking 10-week old puppy Maybel into service.
"We had thought about selling them, but I would rather donate them for good," Jolly said. "If they could find a missing child or find a patient with dementia, I would rather them to do that than for me to make money."
Jolly's pet bloodhound, Oakley, had 14 in her litter. Of those 14, only nine survived. Maybel went to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office; Junior and T-Bone both went to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and Zebediah went to Landrum City Police. Blue is in the process of being donated to another office, but Jolly has yet to hear a confirmation of location. The other four puppies were either kept in the Jolly family or given as pets.
"The only thing I cared about is how they would be housed," Jolly said. "I wanted them to be taken care of."
Jolly got just that in donating her puppies to each of these offices.
Maybel will be placed with Sheriff Don Reynolds until he is assigned to an officer. Once assigned, she will live with that officer in their home.
Reynolds said that he is very grateful for Jolly's donation and will love Maybel as he does every other dog in their Bloodhound program.
"We cherish this group of dogs and they certainly stand out in their efforts to locate lost individuals and wanted criminals," Reynolds said.
