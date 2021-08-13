Laurens County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Ten Downing Street in Fountain Inn on Thursday in reference to a runaway juvenile.
Kaylie Smith-Newsome, 15, was last seen on Wednesday night, August 11. She is approximately 5’5 and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. She could be wearing white high top converse sneakers or gray or white Crocs.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.