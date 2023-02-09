The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted man near Highway 252 in Laurens.
Deputies are searching for Jeremiah Shalah Jenkins, a 21-year-old black male. Jenkins is approximately 5'7" and weighs close to 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
If you have any information on Jenkins, please contact Laurens County Dispatch at 864-984-2523 or call CrimeStoppers at 864-68-CRIME.
