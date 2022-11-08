Just over 50 percent of registered voters in Laurens County cast their ballot in the general election on Tuesday. Those that did mostly cast their ballot for the Republican side of the ticket.
Forty-two percent of ballots cast (8,404) in Laurens County were straight ticket for the Republican Party. The Democratic Party garnered 3,110 straight party ballots.
Voter turnout in Laurens County was 50.4 percent with 19,962 casting ballots out of 39,620 registered voters.
In the Governor’s race, 69 percent of Laurens County voters voted for Republican Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette. Republican Mark Hammond won Laurens County easily in the Secretary of State election, capturing 74 percent of the vote.
Other Laurens County results in contested races include:
State Treasurer
Curtis Loftis, Republican – 15,032
Sarah E Work, Alliance – 2,017
State Superintendent of Education
Lisa Ellis, Democratic, Alliance – 6,653
Patricia M Mickel, Green - 286
Ellen Weaver, Republican – 12,701
Commissioner of Agriculture
David Edmond, Green – 1,503
Chris Nelums, United Citizens - 967
Hugh Weathers, Republican – 14,465
U.S. Senate 2
Krystle Matthews, Democratic – 5,202
Tim Scott, Republican – 14,480
State House of Representatives, District 13
Bill Kimler, Democratic - 60
John McCravy, Republican - 477
State House of Representatives, District 14
Daniel A Duncan, Democratic – 3,728
Stewart O Jones, Republican – 8,955
School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 4
Mike Hughes – 1,040
Betty Ann Neely - 351
School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 6
Peggy Hunter Nance - 755
Brooke Allen Temples - 515
Amendment - Question 1
Yes - 10,588
No - 7,134
Amendment - Question 2
Yes - 10,732
No - 7,244
Click here to see how Laurens County voted by precinct for each race
