Just over 50 percent of registered voters in Laurens County cast their ballot in the general election on Tuesday. Those that did mostly cast their ballot for the Republican side of the ticket.

Forty-two percent of ballots cast (8,404) in Laurens County were straight ticket for the Republican Party. The Democratic Party garnered 3,110 straight party ballots.

Voter turnout in Laurens County was 50.4 percent with 19,962 casting ballots out of 39,620 registered voters. 

In the Governor’s race, 69 percent of Laurens County voters voted for Republican Henry McMaster/Pamela Evette. Republican Mark Hammond won Laurens County easily in the Secretary of State election, capturing 74 percent of the vote.

Other Laurens County results in contested races include:

State Treasurer

Curtis Loftis, Republican – 15,032

Sarah E Work, Alliance – 2,017

State Superintendent of Education

Lisa Ellis, Democratic, Alliance – 6,653

Patricia M Mickel, Green - 286

Ellen Weaver, Republican – 12,701

Commissioner of Agriculture

David Edmond, Green – 1,503

Chris Nelums, United Citizens - 967

Hugh Weathers, Republican – 14,465

U.S. Senate 2

Krystle Matthews, Democratic – 5,202

Tim Scott, Republican – 14,480

State House of Representatives, District 13

Bill Kimler, Democratic - 60

John McCravy, Republican - 477

State House of Representatives, District 14

Daniel A Duncan, Democratic – 3,728

Stewart O Jones, Republican – 8,955

School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 4

Mike Hughes – 1,040

Betty Ann Neely - 351

School Trustee District, District 55, Seat 6

Peggy Hunter Nance - 755

Brooke Allen Temples - 515

Amendment - Question 1

Yes - 10,588

No - 7,134

Amendment - Question 2

Yes - 10,732

No - 7,244

